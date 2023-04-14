Listen Live
Local News

Pence and Holcomb Speak Ahead of Trump at Indy NRA Convention

Published on April 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the FAMiLY Leader summit in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Friday, July 16, 2021. Pence headlined the evangelical group's 10th annual leadership summit. Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 2023 National Rifle Association (NRA) Convention began in Indianapolis and is set to draw a large crowd of around 70,000 people. The event featured former Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Holcomb as speakers.

During his speech, Pence discussed a variety of topics. He touched on recent Supreme Court rulings related to abortion and gun rights. Additionally, he criticized the current state of the country, citing open borders, high inflation rates, and a crime wave in Democrat-led cities.

Pence received some boos from the audience. In response, he said, “I love you, too.” He then condemned credit card companies that track gun store purchases, stating that a Republican Congress and President would “kick these liberals out.”

The former Vice President also acknowledged the recent shootings in Nashville and Louisville, offering prayers and condolences for the victims. However, he made it clear that he believed the solution to gun violence was not gun control, but rather “crime control.” He advocates for the treatment of the mentally ill and ending the Defund the Police movement.

Pence praised the police officers who stopped the shooters and suggested that lawmakers fund armed School Resource Officers (SROs) in every public and private school in America. He also proposed an accelerated federal death penalty for mass shooters to ensure their execution in “months, not years.” Finally, Pence called for a return to the institutional mental health system to wrap up his speech. As Pence left the stage, he received fewer boos, but they were still audible.

Governor Holcomb also spoke, emphasizing his state’s support for Second Amendment rights. He mentioned Indiana’s low taxes and road construction plans and highlighted that Camp Atterbury would host the NRA marksmanship competition and the 2024 World Shooting Sports Championship.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Politics - President/White House Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close