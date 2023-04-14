Terre Haute City Council Passes Controversial Housing Ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Terre Haute City Council is talking again about a new law that would let more than five people who are not related live together in one house. This includes people who are in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction. People who live near Collett Park are worried about how this will affect their neighborhood.

Last time they talked about this law, many people who live near Collett Park said they didn’t want it. They said the places where people in recovery live aren’t being managed well, and this causes problems in the area. But officials from the recovery centers said they were not being treated unfairly.

Deanna Griffin runs the Phoenix Recovery House in Terre Haute. She said, “There’s just more and more stigma being placed on sober living. We’re not up at 2 o’clock in the morning partying. That’s not what recovery is about. It’s about structure and giving back to our community.”

City officials have made some changes to the law since the last time they talked about it. They reduced the minimum living space per resident from 90 to 50 square feet as required by the ordinance.

Even though some people still don’t like the law, the council voted for it 5 to 2. The council asked people to come to a meeting to talk about the law.

There’s no date for the meeting yet. But the council wants people who live near Collett Park to give their opinions.