Bloomington Woman Shot in Her Driveway by Masked Man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Thursday night, people in Bloomington heard gunshots and called 911. Officers went first to N Maple Street but were then redirected to W 17th Street. There, they found a 45-year-old woman who had been shot. She was in the parking lot of a nearby business and had driven herself there.

Officers quickly helped the woman and called an ambulance. She went to a nearby hospital, where investigators later talked to her. They found out the shooting happened on N Maple Street, where they found some bullet casings.

The victim said she was trying to leave a driveway on N Maple St. when she saw a car stop behind hers. Someone wearing a mask got out of the car and started shooting at her car before driving away fast in an unknown direction. The victim then drove herself to a nearby business on 17th St. and asked the clerk to call for help.

After looking into the matter, the police found several holes caused by bullets in the victim’s car. The car was still in the parking lot of the business. Police are still investigating.