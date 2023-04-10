Listen Live
Five Dead, Including Shooter, In Mass Shooting At A Bank In Louisville

Published on April 10, 2023

Police Work The Scene Of A Shooting In Louisville, Kentucky

Source: Luke Sharrett / Getty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people are dead, including the shooter in a mass shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville.

The shooting was still going on when FBI, Louisville Metro Police, and other law enforcement got to the building, says Col. Paul Humphery with LMPD.

“The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene. We do not know the circumstances of his death at this time” said Humphery.

Investigators say eight other people were hurt in the shooting and taken to Louisville hospitals. One of those people hurt was a Louisville police officer as well.

Humphery says there is no longer an active threat to anyone in the immediate area of the bank building where the shooting happened,

