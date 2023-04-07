Listen Live
Local News

Crash in Dekalb County Sends Man to Hospital

Published on April 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo of a hospital emergency room sign

Source: (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

A 20-year-old man from Pleasant Lake crashed his car in a rural area in DeKalb County. The accident was probably caused by speeding, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at 12:15 a.m. on Friday on SR 8. The driver, Kayden Troxell, was driving a white Ford Focus at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle. He hit an embankment and two signs before crossing a large ditch and stopping along the ditch line.

Troxell was injured, with cuts, abrasions, and a possible chest injury. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention. It’s unclear when the accident happened, but someone saw the vehicle and called the authorities. The police are investigating.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close