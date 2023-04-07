Crash in Dekalb County Sends Man to Hospital

A 20-year-old man from Pleasant Lake crashed his car in a rural area in DeKalb County. The accident was probably caused by speeding, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at 12:15 a.m. on Friday on SR 8. The driver, Kayden Troxell, was driving a white Ford Focus at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle. He hit an embankment and two signs before crossing a large ditch and stopping along the ditch line.

Troxell was injured, with cuts, abrasions, and a possible chest injury. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention. It’s unclear when the accident happened, but someone saw the vehicle and called the authorities. The police are investigating.