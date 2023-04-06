Two Indiana Couples Die in Florida Plane Crash

VENICE, Fla. — On Wednesday night, a small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after taking off from Venice airport in Florida. All four passengers from Indiana died in the crash.

911 was called by witnesses and rescue teams searched the water for the plane and passengers. Searchers found some debris and two deceased males in the water about a half-mile from the airport on Wednesday night.

Search resumed on Thursday morning and two deceased women were found.

The deceased were identified as William Lumpkin, 64, and Patricia Lumpkin, 68, both from Fishers, and Ricky Beaver, 60, and Elizabethe Beaver, 57, both from Noblesville.

They were returning from dinner in the Venice area to St. Petersburg when the crash happened, according to police.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, and the cause has not yet been determined.