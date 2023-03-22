Chase in Michigan Crosses Over Into Indiana

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Washington D.C. got into a police chase that crossed over from Michigan to Indiana.

It started Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. in St. Joseph County, Michigan. Police officers tried to pull over a speeding SUV on US-12, but the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Ramon Hall, fled.

A chase started where Hall sped up to 130 mph. Michigan police tried using stop sticks, but failed before he could drive across the state border and into Indiana.

Indiana State Police and the LaGrange County Sheriff’s office got involved in the chase. Hall fled west on Indiana Toll Road, but turned around to drive east.

Eventually, he pulled into the parking lot of a Holiday Inn south of the border with Michigan.

Police say that Hall got out of the SUV and tried to run on foot. Officers were able to catch and arrest Hall, they then took him to the LaGrange County Jail. Police say nobody was hurt during the chase.

Hall was arrested for multiple charges including resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.