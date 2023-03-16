Dane Fife Talks March Madness with Hammer & Nigel

The brackets have been filled. The trash talk among fans has started. March Madness is officially in full swing.

Dane Fife joined Hammer & Nigel to talk about March Madness from IU’s game against Kent Friday to Purdue’s chances of winning it all. Fife being a former IU player and assistant coach himself, also recounted the time he gave some lip to coach Bobby Knight as a freshman. It’s a must hear story!

Listen to the full interview with Dane here: