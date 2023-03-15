President Biden Signs Gun Control Exec. Order

WASHINGTON — President Biden signed an executive order Tuesday for more gun control by enforcing previous legislation.

Tuesday’s executive order revolves around 2022’s Bipartisan Safe Communities Act. That legislation passed stricter background checks for people buying firearms under the age of 21, expands red flag laws for at risk individuals such as domestic violence offenders, then increases resources for helping victims of gun violence.

Biden’s executive order requires Attorney General Merrick Garland to develop a plan to clarify who is classified as in the business of dealing firearms, which would make them comply with Federal Firearm Licenses (FFLs) and rules.

“It’s a solution searching for a problem, and just compounding for laws already on the books,” Greg Burge – owner of the gun store Beech Grove Firearms – said to WISHTV.

“The government wants to be involved in every facet of the firearms transaction and, in my opinion, this is nothing more than a backdoor universal background check.”

At the scene of January’s mass shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Califronia, President Biden spoke about his order on Tuesday.

“First, this executive order helps keep firearms out of dangerous hands as I continue to call on Congress to require background checks for all firearm sales. And in the meantime, my executive order directs my attorney general to take every lawful action possible to move us as close as we can to universal background checks without new legislation.”

Biden’s order prevents former FFL licensees, who have had their licenses revoked, from dealing firearms. Then, it would publicly release reports that list citations for FFL dealers.

The administration would also have to make a plan to expand public information campaigns that promote safe gun storage.

Within 180 days, federal law enforcement agencies must increase their requirements to enter criminal investigation ballistic data in the National Intergrated Ballistic Information Network as per another policy made by the DoJ in December.

The Attorney General and the rest of Biden’s administration are tasked to finalize their plans on how to achieve these goals within 60 days.