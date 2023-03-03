CPD: Two Arrested After Police Learn of Shots Fired

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two teenagers have been arrested after police say they learned of shots being fired and later found evidence of drug-related crimes.

Columbus Police went to Camden Drive early Friday morning after someone said they had heard gunshots. Once there, officers say they found a bullet casing outside and heard yelling coming from a nearby mobile home on Scotland Drive.

These findings led to the arrests of 18-year-old Kadin Atkins and 19-year-old Blaine Humphrey. So far, Atkins has been charged with crimes including Criminal Recklessness, and Humphrey has been charged with crimes including Possession of Marijuana.