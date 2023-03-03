Listen Live
HomeLocal News

CPD: Two Arrested After Police Learn of Shots Fired

Image of Items Recovered from Mobile Home

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two teenagers have been arrested after police say they learned of shots being fired and later found evidence of drug-related crimes.

Columbus Police went to Camden Drive early Friday morning after someone said they had heard gunshots.  Once there, officers say they found a bullet casing outside and heard yelling coming from a nearby mobile home on Scotland Drive.

Related Stories

After searching the home, detectives say they found multiple guns, marijuana and other drug-related items, about $10,000 in cash, and more.

Image 2 of Items Recovered from Mobile Home

Source: Photo Courtesy of Columbus Police Department

These findings led to the arrests of 18-year-old Kadin Atkins and 19-year-old Blaine Humphrey.  So far, Atkins has been charged with crimes including Criminal Recklessness, and Humphrey has been charged with crimes including Possession of Marijuana.

Both boys were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.  They could be charged with more crimes in the near future.

Mug Shot of Kadin Atkins

Source: Photo Courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Mug Shot of Blaine Humphrey

Source: Photo Courtesy of Columbus Police Department

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News
Close