CPD: Two Arrested After Police Learn of Shots Fired

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two teenagers have been arrested after police say they learned of shots being fired and later found evidence of drug-related crimes.
Columbus Police went to Camden Drive early Friday morning after someone said they had heard gunshots. Once there, officers say they found a bullet casing outside and heard yelling coming from a nearby mobile home on Scotland Drive.
After searching the home, detectives say they found multiple guns, marijuana and other drug-related items, about $10,000 in cash, and more.
These findings led to the arrests of 18-year-old Kadin Atkins and 19-year-old Blaine Humphrey. So far, Atkins has been charged with crimes including Criminal Recklessness, and Humphrey has been charged with crimes including Possession of Marijuana.
Both boys were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. They could be charged with more crimes in the near future.
