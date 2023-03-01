Listen Live
Enjoying Spring in Central Indiana

Indianapolis canal walk looking into downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS – With 60-degree temperatures, it does certainly feel like Spring is coming.  While more winter weather may be on the horizon, businesses and organizations around the city are already gearing up for the shift.

If you have been itching to get out of the house, but don’t quite know what to do with your time, consider checking out some of the activities, restaurants, shows, and more in Central Indiana.  Continue reading if you would like a few suggestions.

Four seasons. Collage design with beautiful photos of nature

Source: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty

Brunch Options:

With Easter a little more than a month away, you might be looking for a new brunch spot.  The following restaurants offer breakfast and lunch throughout the week, and you can learn more on their respective websites.

*Note: Some of these restaurants are chains, so other locations could be closer to your home than the ones listed in this article.

Another Broken Egg Café

9435 North Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Daily

Click here for the menu.

 Gallery Pastry Bar

110 South Pennsylvania Street Suite B

Indianapolis, IN

Hours: Vary by Day

Click here for the menu.
The Garrison

6002 North Post Road

Indianapolis, IN

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Daily

Click here for the menu.

 Good Morning Mama’s Café

1001 East 54th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday

Click here for the menu.
L.A. Café

4 South Main Street

Whitestown, IN

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday

11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Click here for the menu.

 Le Peep

200 South Rangeline Road

Carmel, IN

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Click here for the menu.
Lebanon’s Westside Café

212 South Lebanon Street

Lebanon, IN

Hours: Vary by Day

Click here for the menu.

 Mesh

725 Massachusetts Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday

10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday

Click here for the menu.
Milktooth

534 Virginia Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday through Monday

Click here for the menu.

 Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

250 Noble Creek Drive

Noblesville, IN

Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday

6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Click here for the menu.
Yolk

2727 East 86th Street #150

Indianapolis, IN

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Daily

Click here for the menu.

 *For breakfast or dessert…*

Rene’s Bakery

6524 Cornell Avenue B

Indianapolis, IN

Hours: Vary by Day

Click here for the menu.
Eggs Benedict, Florentine

Source: Ricky Gower / Getty

 

Shows and Sporting Events:

If you are looking to “get out on the town,” so to speak, but would still like to remain indoors, these might be some good options for you.

Oedipus

What: A play that tells the story of a tragic Greek hero.

Where: The Indiana Repetory Theatre

When: Now through March 18th

Get tickets here.

 Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

What: A play based on a beloved Agatha Christie crime novel.

Where: The Civic Theatre – Carmel

When: March 10th through March 25th

Get tickets here.
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst Tour

Who: A country singer known for hits like “Peter Pan,” “Miss Me More,” and “homecoming queen?”.

Where: The Old National Centre

When: March 12th

Get tickets here.

 William Shatner and Stark Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

What: Watch this classic “Star Trek” film, then listen to actor William Shatner share his stories and answer fan questions.

Where: Clowes Memorial Hall

When: March 12th

Get tickets here.
TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour

Who: A contemporary Christian singer with hits like “Love Broke Thru,” “Speak Life,” and “I just need U.”

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

When: March 19th

Get tickets here.

 Scotty McCreery

Who: A country singer known for competing on “American Idol.”

Where: The Brown County Music Center

When: March 19th

Get tickets here.

For the current Pacers basketball schedule, click here.

For the current Indy Fuel Hockey schedule, click here.

For the current Indy Eleven soccer schedule, click here.

Man playing music at black wooden acoustic guitar. Focus on fingers.

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/Cristian Gabriel Kerekes)

 

Museums and Attractions:

The Indiana State Museum

650 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

What: This month, the museum is extending its hours on Thursdays.  Late Night Thursdays will kick off this week, with museum hours being 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on these days.

Get tickets here.

 The Eiteljorg Museum

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

What: Starting March 4th, you can visit the museum’s new exhibition, “Changing Views: The Photography of Dorothea Lange.

Get tickets here.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

3000 North Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

What: The popular attraction’s new “Minecraft: The Exhibition” opens March 11th.

Get tickets here.

 Newfields

4000 North Michigan Road

Indianapolis, IN

What: Enjoy Spring by taking a stroll around the gardens, or by sitting with a nice book.

Get tickets here.
The Indianapolis Zoo

1200 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

What: See unique animals and enjoy the sunshine by spending a day at the zoo.

Get tickets here.

 Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

1230 North Delaware Street

Indianapolis, IN

What: Experience the historic home and spend some time on its downtown property.

Get tickets here.
Sophi, The Elephant.

Source: Photo: Carla Knapp/Indianapolis Zoo

 

More Information on Local Parks:

Indy Parks – Click Here.

Zionsville Parks – Click Here.

Brownsburg Parks – Click Here.

Carmel Clay Parks – Click Here.

Lafayette Parks – Click Here

Waterfall formed by the Fersina stream, autumn leaves in the foreground

Source: (Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

