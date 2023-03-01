Enjoying Spring in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – With 60-degree temperatures, it does certainly feel like Spring is coming. While more winter weather may be on the horizon, businesses and organizations around the city are already gearing up for the shift.

If you have been itching to get out of the house, but don’t quite know what to do with your time, consider checking out some of the activities, restaurants, shows, and more in Central Indiana. Continue reading if you would like a few suggestions.

Brunch Options:

With Easter a little more than a month away, you might be looking for a new brunch spot. The following restaurants offer breakfast and lunch throughout the week, and you can learn more on their respective websites.

*Note: Some of these restaurants are chains, so other locations could be closer to your home than the ones listed in this article.

Another Broken Egg Café 9435 North Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Daily Click here for the menu. Gallery Pastry Bar 110 South Pennsylvania Street Suite B Indianapolis, IN Hours: Vary by Day Click here for the menu. The Garrison 6002 North Post Road Indianapolis, IN Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Daily Click here for the menu. Good Morning Mama’s Café 1001 East 54th Street Indianapolis, IN Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday Click here for the menu. L.A. Café 4 South Main Street Whitestown, IN Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday Click here for the menu. Le Peep 200 South Rangeline Road Carmel, IN Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Click here for the menu. Lebanon’s Westside Café 212 South Lebanon Street Lebanon, IN Hours: Vary by Day Click here for the menu. Mesh 725 Massachusetts Avenue Indianapolis, IN Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday Click here for the menu. Milktooth 534 Virginia Avenue Indianapolis, IN Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday through Monday Click here for the menu. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery 250 Noble Creek Drive Noblesville, IN Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday Click here for the menu. Yolk 2727 East 86th Street #150 Indianapolis, IN Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Daily Click here for the menu. *For breakfast or dessert…* Rene’s Bakery 6524 Cornell Avenue B Indianapolis, IN Hours: Vary by Day Click here for the menu.

Shows and Sporting Events:

If you are looking to “get out on the town,” so to speak, but would still like to remain indoors, these might be some good options for you.

Oedipus What: A play that tells the story of a tragic Greek hero. Where: The Indiana Repetory Theatre When: Now through March 18th Get tickets here. Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express What: A play based on a beloved Agatha Christie crime novel. Where: The Civic Theatre – Carmel When: March 10th through March 25th Get tickets here. Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst Tour Who: A country singer known for hits like “Peter Pan,” “Miss Me More,” and “homecoming queen?”. Where: The Old National Centre When: March 12th Get tickets here. William Shatner and Stark Trek II: The Wrath of Khan What: Watch this classic “Star Trek” film, then listen to actor William Shatner share his stories and answer fan questions. Where: Clowes Memorial Hall When: March 12th Get tickets here. TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour Who: A contemporary Christian singer with hits like “Love Broke Thru,” “Speak Life,” and “I just need U.” Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse When: March 19th Get tickets here. Scotty McCreery Who: A country singer known for competing on “American Idol.” Where: The Brown County Music Center When: March 19th Get tickets here.

For the current Pacers basketball schedule, click here.

For the current Indy Fuel Hockey schedule, click here.

For the current Indy Eleven soccer schedule, click here.

Museums and Attractions:

The Indiana State Museum 650 West Washington Street Indianapolis, IN What: This month, the museum is extending its hours on Thursdays. Late Night Thursdays will kick off this week, with museum hours being 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on these days. Get tickets here. The Eiteljorg Museum 500 West Washington Street Indianapolis, IN What: Starting March 4th, you can visit the museum’s new exhibition, “Changing Views: The Photography of Dorothea Lange.” Get tickets here. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis 3000 North Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN What: The popular attraction’s new “Minecraft: The Exhibition” opens March 11th. Get tickets here. Newfields 4000 North Michigan Road Indianapolis, IN What: Enjoy Spring by taking a stroll around the gardens, or by sitting with a nice book. Get tickets here. The Indianapolis Zoo 1200 West Washington Street Indianapolis, IN What: See unique animals and enjoy the sunshine by spending a day at the zoo. Get tickets here. Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site 1230 North Delaware Street Indianapolis, IN What: Experience the historic home and spend some time on its downtown property. Get tickets here.

More Information on Local Parks:

Indy Parks – Click Here.

Zionsville Parks – Click Here.

Brownsburg Parks – Click Here.

Carmel Clay Parks – Click Here.

Lafayette Parks – Click Here.