Enjoying Spring in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – With 60-degree temperatures, it does certainly feel like Spring is coming. While more winter weather may be on the horizon, businesses and organizations around the city are already gearing up for the shift.
If you have been itching to get out of the house, but don’t quite know what to do with your time, consider checking out some of the activities, restaurants, shows, and more in Central Indiana. Continue reading if you would like a few suggestions.
Brunch Options:
With Easter a little more than a month away, you might be looking for a new brunch spot. The following restaurants offer breakfast and lunch throughout the week, and you can learn more on their respective websites.
*Note: Some of these restaurants are chains, so other locations could be closer to your home than the ones listed in this article.
|Another Broken Egg Café
9435 North Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Daily
Click here for the menu.
|Gallery Pastry Bar
110 South Pennsylvania Street Suite B
Indianapolis, IN
Hours: Vary by Day
Click here for the menu.
|The Garrison
6002 North Post Road
Indianapolis, IN
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Daily
Click here for the menu.
|Good Morning Mama’s Café
1001 East 54th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday
Click here for the menu.
|L.A. Café
4 South Main Street
Whitestown, IN
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday
11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Click here for the menu.
|Le Peep
200 South Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Click here for the menu.
|Lebanon’s Westside Café
212 South Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN
Hours: Vary by Day
Click here for the menu.
|Mesh
725 Massachusetts Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday
10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday
Click here for the menu.
|Milktooth
534 Virginia Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday through Monday
Click here for the menu.
|Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
250 Noble Creek Drive
Noblesville, IN
Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday
6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Click here for the menu.
|Yolk
2727 East 86th Street #150
Indianapolis, IN
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Daily
Click here for the menu.
|*For breakfast or dessert…*
Rene’s Bakery
6524 Cornell Avenue B
Indianapolis, IN
Hours: Vary by Day
Click here for the menu.
Shows and Sporting Events:
If you are looking to “get out on the town,” so to speak, but would still like to remain indoors, these might be some good options for you.
|Oedipus
What: A play that tells the story of a tragic Greek hero.
Where: The Indiana Repetory Theatre
When: Now through March 18th
Get tickets here.
|Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express
What: A play based on a beloved Agatha Christie crime novel.
Where: The Civic Theatre – Carmel
When: March 10th through March 25th
Get tickets here.
|Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst Tour
Who: A country singer known for hits like “Peter Pan,” “Miss Me More,” and “homecoming queen?”.
Where: The Old National Centre
When: March 12th
Get tickets here.
|William Shatner and Stark Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
What: Watch this classic “Star Trek” film, then listen to actor William Shatner share his stories and answer fan questions.
Where: Clowes Memorial Hall
When: March 12th
Get tickets here.
|TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour
Who: A contemporary Christian singer with hits like “Love Broke Thru,” “Speak Life,” and “I just need U.”
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
When: March 19th
Get tickets here.
|Scotty McCreery
Who: A country singer known for competing on “American Idol.”
Where: The Brown County Music Center
When: March 19th
Get tickets here.
For the current Pacers basketball schedule, click here.
For the current Indy Fuel Hockey schedule, click here.
For the current Indy Eleven soccer schedule, click here.
Museums and Attractions:
|The Indiana State Museum
650 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
What: This month, the museum is extending its hours on Thursdays. Late Night Thursdays will kick off this week, with museum hours being 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on these days.
Get tickets here.
|The Eiteljorg Museum
500 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
What: Starting March 4th, you can visit the museum’s new exhibition, “Changing Views: The Photography of Dorothea Lange.”
Get tickets here.
|The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
3000 North Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
What: The popular attraction’s new “Minecraft: The Exhibition” opens March 11th.
Get tickets here.
|Newfields
4000 North Michigan Road
Indianapolis, IN
What: Enjoy Spring by taking a stroll around the gardens, or by sitting with a nice book.
Get tickets here.
|The Indianapolis Zoo
1200 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
What: See unique animals and enjoy the sunshine by spending a day at the zoo.
Get tickets here.
|Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
1230 North Delaware Street
Indianapolis, IN
What: Experience the historic home and spend some time on its downtown property.
Get tickets here.
More Information on Local Parks:
Indy Parks – Click Here.
Zionsville Parks – Click Here.
Brownsburg Parks – Click Here.
Carmel Clay Parks – Click Here.
Lafayette Parks – Click Here.
