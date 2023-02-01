The Art of Dorothea Lange Coming to the Eiteljorg

INDIANAPOLIS — A new exhibition celebrating an iconic American photographer will be coming to the Eiteljorg Museum for a short time.

Changing Views: The Photography of Dorothea Lange will allow you to see many of the photos taken by the woman, as well as those of other photojournalists. Lange snapped famous images during the 1930s and ’40s, including Migrant Mother (see below).

A press release from the Eiteljorg says Migrant Mother “has come to symbolize homeless families and migrants uprooted by economic crises.”

As a documentary photographer, Lange specialized in capturing scenes of Americans struggling with poverty, homelessness, and more. However, Bryan Corbin, the Public Relations Manager at the museum, says her photos also show resilience, strength, and humanity.

If you head to West Washington Street between March 4th and August 6th, you’ll be able to see this traveling exhibition before it departs. It is included with the price of general admission, so you will not need a special ticket.

During its tenure, you will be able to enjoy curator-led tours, talks and lectures, a film photography workshop, and more. Explore the full calendar of events here.

The press release goes on to say that modern-day photographers whose work will also be featured at this exhibition “make the case for social change” through their art, much like their predecessor.

Dr. Jessica Nelson, Director of Religion and Culture Initiatives at the museum, says, “We want to encourage everyone to view photography as a tool for change.”

Later this year, the Eiteljorg Museum will be hosting other unique programs and events, including the Indian Market & Festival on June 24th and 25th. This event celebrates art in many forms from Native, North American artists.

Learn more about the museum, its events, and Changing Views: The Photography of Dorothea Lange at eiteljorg.org.

The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

Address: 500 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN

Phone: 317-636-9378

Ticket Prices: $10-$18 online here