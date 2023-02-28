Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About His Faith

As Christians across the world begin the season of Lent, Mark Wahlberg is spotlighting the importance of faith and the ground-breaking impact his devotion to God has had on his personal and professional life.

A proud Catholic, the Hollywood actor appeared on the morning show with ashes in the shape of a cross on his forehead.

While Wahlberg is open about his faith, he doesn’t want to force it on anyone.

“It’s a balance. I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin,” he explained. “You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but, you know, I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people.”

“I have friends from all walks of life and all different types of faiths and religions, so you know, it’s important to respect and honor them as well.”

In his latest expedition of reinforcing his relationship with God, Wahlberg is sharing inspiring lessons on fasting in a Catholic prayer app called “Hallow.” Wahlberg is a guest narrator and discussed his “Pray 40-Day Lent Challenge.”