Indiana Rep Jim Lucas calls in to defend his bill HB 1177

Indiana Rep Jim Lucas calls in to discuss his bill HB 1177, which would create specialized firearms safety, education, and training curriculum for teachers, school staff, and school employees. Lucas dispels some of the disinformation out there regarding his bill. Critics of such bills often make the argument that such bills would turn our schools into the Wild West. But Lucas disagrees and says it does quite the opposite. For about the same price of resource officer, 40 staff members could be properly trained with a firearm. Armed teachers and staff make a potential shooter less likely to act, since he won’t know who is armed. Lucas adds that it’s just misguided to rely on the police to protect our children. In fact, courts have ruled that they are not obligated to.

Our highest courts of the land have ruled that we are on our own

says Lucas.

