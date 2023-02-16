First Lady Jill Biden’s Visit to Valparaiso Has Been Postponed

VALPARAISO, Ind.–First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was supposed to visit Valparaiso on Friday, but that trip has been postponed.

The White House staff made the announcement Thursday afternoon, but did not give a reason for the postponement. They did, however, say it would be rescheduled for a later date.

Biden was originally supposed to travel to Valparaiso with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The three of them originally had a visit to the Ivy Tech campus there to talk about “strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.”

Aside from saying Biden’s visit would be at a later date, no other specific details were given.