Classified Document Found at Pence’s Home

CARMEL, Ind. — Former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Carmel, Indiana was searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday for potential classified documents.

A spokesperson for Pence confirmed that investigators spent about five hours at the location. This was related to the earlier discovery of classified documents that were handed over by Pence’s attorneys last month.

In a statement, an advisor to Pence said, “Following the discovery and disclosure of a small number of potentially classified documents that had inadvertently been transported to his home in Indiana, Vice President Pence and his legal team have fully cooperated with the appropriate authorities and agreed to a consensual search of his residence that took place today.”

The Department of Justice conducted the search and resulted in the removal of one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings. The former Vice President was not present during the search as he was out of town visiting his new grandchildren on the West Coast.

Pence has also been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

While the reason for the search was not confirmed by federal authorities, it was reported that the search included any potential classified documents and those that the Department of Justice believed may be original Presidential Record Act documents. This was the same level of search that was conducted at locations connected to President Joe Biden, whose Vice-Presidential documents are also being scrutinized.

It is noteworthy that Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, stated that Pence would give the FBI access to the residence in order to look for any additional classified material.