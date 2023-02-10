Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita Being Investigated By Disciplinary Commission

STATEWIDE–Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is being investigated by the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission.

The petition does not identify the reason for the investigation. However, the citation to the commission’s case indicates the investigation is linked to the attorney general’s public comments about Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio.

Rokita is paying a Washington, D.C. law firm to defend him.

Bernard is defending her medical license in front of the state Medical Licensing Board. Rokita has opened an investigation against Bernard. A lawsuit Bernard filed in state court last year to stop that investigation was unsuccessful, but a county judge did rule that Rokita violated state law by publicly discussing the matter before he filed a complaint.

Rokita has been on the record as accusing Bernard of being “an abortion activist” and not reporting the termination of the pregnancy, which is required by Indiana law.

Investigations and prosecutions of complaints about attorney misconduct are handled by the disciplinary commission. The vast majority of complaints against lawyers are dismissed.

During the 2022 fiscal year, the commission get 1,270 complaints and dismissed 997 of them.