Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed.

Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.

Responding units saw a column of smoke rising from the scene as they arrived. Upon entering the ground level, they were met with heavy smoke conditions, and they pushed up to the second floor to find heavy fire in the bedroom area.

They quickly contained the flames, and a thorough search of the residence confirmed that no one else was inside. The second floor of the home sustained heavy fire damage. To get rid of the smoke and high heat, firefighters created a ventilation opening on the roof.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and fire department investigators are in touch with the female occupant. The Columbus Fire Department also requested the assistance of the Salvation Army to help the family with emergency shelter needs.

Estimated damages to the home could exceed $100,000, and no injuries have been reported. The Columbus Police Department, Columbus Regional Health Emergency Medical Services, Duke Energy, and CenterPoint Energy all assisted at the scene.