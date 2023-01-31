Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night

STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night.

Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles posted a message to Facebook, saying I-74 was closed for a time in Decatur County because “no vehicles are able to make it up or down the hill… due to ice on the roadway.”

The Sergeant also encouraged drivers to be careful on the roads, as crews are still working to get surfaces salted and ready for the day. The National Weather Service Indianapolis echoed similar sentiments on Twitter, noting that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in place until 8 a.m. for some parts of South-Central Indiana.

The organization said, “Expect slick conditions to persist into the morning hours even after precipitation ends,” and it encouraged drivers to watch for black ice.

