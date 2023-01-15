Many Illinois sheriff’s departments vow to defy state assault weapons ban

Guy talks about the Illinois Assault Weapons Ban that Governor Pritzker just passed into law, and how many of the more rural Illinois county Sheriffs and District Attorney’s will not be enforcing this law.

Several county sheriffs have come out and said ‘I will not not enforce this in my county, won’t do it. No one’s going to be jailed in my county for violating this law.’ Isn’t that beautiful?

