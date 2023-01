SELLERSBURG — You may soon see a K-9 officer wearing some new, high-tech gear.

Indiana State Police announced Friday that their K-9 Rando has been given a protective vest. This vest is meant to shield the pup from bullets and other hazards.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated the gear, which features the words, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Each vest is worth about $2,000.

You can donate to the charity here. You can also learn more by calling 508-824-6978.