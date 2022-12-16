Elon Musk Suspends Twitter Accounts of Several Journalists

Elon Musk issued suspensions for the Twitter accounts of several journalists last night, saying they violated Twitter’s rules about “doxxing”.

Musk claimed the journalists violated the rules when they shared the tracking information of his private plane. That information is publicly available, and had been tracked by an automated Twitter account created by a teenager. That account has also been suspended. These suspensions come after Musk initially claimed he would not suspend the account tracking his plane, despite believing it to be a danger to his family. The change appears to be spurred by an incident in LA where Musk claims a man followed a car carrying his son.

