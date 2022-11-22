FDA Claims They Only “Recommended” Not Taking Ivermectin For COVID A Year After Posting “You Are Not A Horse.”

The FDA is trying to rewrite history as they backtrack what they said regarding taking ivermectin for COVID. The federal agency says they only recommended people not take the drug.

Approximately a year ago the FDA tweeted out the following: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.” The post included an article titled Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin To Treat or Prevent COVID-19, with a picture of veterinarian and a horse.

The article stated that “The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals.” They did specify that there is a difference between human and animal ivermectin.

The FDA has now said their comments were just “recommendations.” Tony Katz says they are not fooling anyone.

“They told you that ‘you’re not a horse and you’re not a cow,’ now it’s just a suggestion? Do they not know we can see them? Do they not know that we’re aware of what they’ve done? We’re aware of who they are.”

Katz says their gaslighting attempt is simply laughable and this is just another reason the FDA can’t be trusted.