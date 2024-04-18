Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/18/24: Mayorkas, Google, UNC, Crazy Rich Asians, Biden Gaffes

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. The Senate dismisses the impeachment of MayorkasSource:Getty
The Senate dismisses the impeachment of Mayorkas – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/senate-dismisses-mayorkas-impeachment-without-trial/
….they will regret this. Like Harry Reid and the nuclear option, they will regret it.
2. Fire the woke Google workersSource:Getty
Fire the woke Google workers – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/17/google-workers-arrested-after-nine-hour-protest-in-google-cloud-ceos-office.html
3. Another Win! UNC ends DEISource:Getty
Another Win! UNC ends DEI – https://www.foxnews.com/media/university-north-carolina-committee-scraps-dei-goals-roles-dramatic-policy-shift
4. Crazy Rich Asians – the Musical!Source:Getty
Crazy Rich Asians – the Musical! – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/asian-america/crazy-rich-asians-broadway-musical-works-rcna148265
5. More gaffes from Biden. Joe’s not fine.Source:Getty
Biden confuses Israeli city with Rafah in Gaza: ‘Don’t move on Haifa!’ (nypost.com)
Biden’s Uncle Probably Wasn’t Eaten by Cannibals, Actually (yahoo.com)