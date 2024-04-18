Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/18/24: Mayorkas, Google, UNC, Crazy Rich Asians, Biden Gaffes

Published on April 18, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. The Senate dismisses the impeachment of Mayorkas

Senate Considers Mayorkas Impeachment Articles Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The Senate dismisses the impeachment of Mayorkas – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/senate-dismisses-mayorkas-impeachment-without-trial/

….they will regret this. Like Harry Reid and the nuclear option, they will regret it.

2. Fire the woke Google workers

North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Wüst in the USA Source:Getty

 

reference:

Fire the woke Google workers – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/17/google-workers-arrested-after-nine-hour-protest-in-google-cloud-ceos-office.html

3. Another Win! UNC ends DEI

Supreme Court Rules Affirmative Action Is Unconstitutional In Landmark Case With Harvard And UNC Source:Getty

Listen:

 

reference:

Another Win! UNC ends DEI – https://www.foxnews.com/media/university-north-carolina-committee-scraps-dei-goals-roles-dramatic-policy-shift

4. Crazy Rich Asians – the Musical!

Late Night on 7th Ave at Times Square - Manhattan, New York City Source:Getty

 

Listen:

reference:

Crazy Rich Asians – the Musical! – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/asian-america/crazy-rich-asians-broadway-musical-works-rcna148265

5. More gaffes from Biden. Joe’s not fine.

U.S. President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Biden confuses Israeli city with Rafah in Gaza: ‘Don’t move on Haifa!’ (nypost.com)

Biden’s Uncle Probably Wasn’t Eaten by Cannibals, Actually (yahoo.com)

