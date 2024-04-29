State Police K9 Named “Maverick” Retires

INDIANAPOLIS–An Indiana State Police K9 named Maverick has retired after assisting officers for more than eight years.

Maverick is a 9- and one-half year-old Shepard/Malinois mix. He was selected as a dual purpose K9 for the Indianapolis District in 2016. His partner was Sergeant Susan Rinschler.

State Police Sergeant John Perrine says Maverick would regularly assist the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of violent felons. The Indianapolis Postal Inspectors made Maverick an honorary member and presented him with a patch because he helped the U.S. Postal Service seize several hundred pounds of illegal narcotics along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money.

“K9’s like Maverick allow us to find things that we couldn’t find on our own and offer protection for not only our officers, but citizens in the community as well,” said Perrine.

Perrine says Maverick is responsible for helping seize over a thousand pounds of illegal narcotics, more than two million dollars in seized currency, hundreds of drug arrests, finding multiple suspects, and locating key evidence.

Maverick would also assist in protection and security. One time he was called upon to help protect former Vice President Mike Pence.

Perrine recalled one instance where Maverick was called upon to help someone who had suicidal thoughts.

“Just the presence of Maverick gave that person enough comfort to agree to get some help,” said Perrine. That person ended up going to the hospital and survived.

Maverick will enjoy his retirement as a family pet with Sergeant Rinschler.