State Police K9 Named “Maverick” Retires

Published on April 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS–An Indiana State Police K9 named Maverick has retired after assisting officers for more than eight years.

Maverick is a 9- and one-half year-old Shepard/Malinois mix. He was selected as a dual purpose K9 for the Indianapolis District in 2016. His partner was Sergeant Susan Rinschler.

State Police Sergeant John Perrine says Maverick would regularly assist the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of violent felons. The Indianapolis Postal Inspectors made Maverick an honorary member and presented him with a patch because he helped the U.S. Postal Service seize several hundred pounds of illegal narcotics along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money.

“K9’s like Maverick allow us to find things that we couldn’t find on our own and offer protection for not only our officers, but citizens in the community as well,” said Perrine.

Perrine says Maverick is responsible for helping seize over a thousand pounds of illegal narcotics, more than two million dollars in seized currency, hundreds of drug arrests, finding multiple suspects, and locating key evidence.

Maverick would also assist in protection and security. One time he was called upon to help protect former Vice President Mike Pence.

Perrine recalled one instance where Maverick was called upon to help someone who had suicidal thoughts.

“Just the presence of Maverick gave that person enough comfort to agree to get some help,” said Perrine. That person ended up going to the hospital and survived.

Maverick will enjoy his retirement as a family pet with Sergeant Rinschler.

1. K9 Maverick

K9 Maverick Source:Indiana State Police

Maverick, a 9-and-one-half-year-old Shepard/Malinois mix, was selected as a dual-purpose K9 for the Indianapolis District in 2016. 

2. Maverick with His Partner

Maverick with His Partner Source:Indiana State Police

This is K9 Maverick with his partner Sergeant Susan Rinschler. 

3. K9 Maverick

K9 Maverick Source:Indiana State Police

The U.S. Marshals Service regularly requested him to assist with the apprehension of violent felons. He assisted the United States Postal Service in seizing several hundred pounds of illegal narcotics along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money. The Indianapolis Postal Inspectors made Maverick an honorary member and presented him with a patch. 

4. K9 Maverick on Top of a Car

K9 Maverick on Top of a Car Source:Indiana State Police

K9 Maverick assisted the Fishers Police Department when they started a drug interdiction program. He is responsible for their team’s first significant money seizure. 

5. Maverick in front of a State Police Patrol Car

Maverick in front of a State Police Patrol Car Source:Indiana State Police

K9 Maverick had deployments in all seven counties of District 52 and other counties across the state. 

6. Maverick Got to Meet Mike Pence

Maverick Got to Meet Mike Pence Source:Indiana State Police

K9 Maverick has protected other officers, and citizens for many years, and even got a pat on the head from former Vice President Mike Pence. 

