Ronna McDaniel is out at NBC
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:
1. Pan Am Plaza getting the bootSource:Getty
Pan Am Plaza getting the boot – https://www.ibj.com/articles/pan-am-pavilion-being-demolished-to-make-way-for-hotel-convention-center-expansion?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
2. Tony will fly Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to watch Robbie AvilaSource:Getty
3. Popcorn Moment: Ronna McDaniel is out at NBCSource:Getty
The whining bullies win, and Ronna McDaniel is out at NBC – https://www.wsj.com/business/media/ronna-mcdaniel-nbc-610d30bc?mod=hp_lead_pos1
Jen Psaki shares the difference between her and Ronna McDaniel. She loves herself and Ronna is a poopy face – https://twitter.com/mediaite/status/1772602581732172278?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
4. Jen Psaki says the difference between here and Ronna, is that she tells the truthSource:Getty
5. Chuck Todd reactsSource:Getty
Chuck Todd rips NBC News for hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel (msn.com)
6. Andrew Guel has a problem with Door Dash
7. Tony’s gubernatorial candidate interviews will be up soonSource:FOX 59
Tony’s gubernatorial candidate interviews will be up soon.
2024 Indiana Governor Republican Debate (fox59.com)
Question about Time Zones, but nothing about property taxes? Miss by Fox 59.
Chambers wins, Doden loses.
Report: Senator and Indiana gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun missed spending package vote (msn.com)
