Politics

Ronna McDaniel is out at NBC

Published on March 27, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

1. Pan Am Plaza getting the boot

City skyline panorama view of Indianapolis, Indiana, USA at night Source:Getty

Pan Am Plaza getting the boot – https://www.ibj.com/articles/pan-am-pavilion-being-demolished-to-make-way-for-hotel-convention-center-expansion?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

Listen:

2. Tony will fly Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to watch Robbie Avila

Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' THE EQUALIZER 2, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 17 July 2018 Source:Getty

3. Popcorn Moment: Ronna McDaniel is out at NBC

Smaller Group Of Candidates Attends Third GOP Presidential Debate Source:Getty

The whining bullies win, and Ronna McDaniel is out at NBC – https://www.wsj.com/business/media/ronna-mcdaniel-nbc-610d30bc?mod=hp_lead_pos1

Jen Psaki shares the difference between her and Ronna McDaniel. She loves herself and Ronna is a poopy face – https://twitter.com/mediaite/status/1772602581732172278?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

Listen:

4. Jen Psaki says the difference between here and Ronna, is that she tells the truth

Reportage: Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Monday February 4, 2022 Source:Getty

5. Chuck Todd reacts

'Veep' TV series panel, SXSW Festival, Austin, USA - 13 Mar 2017 Source:Getty

Chuck Todd rips NBC News for hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel (msn.com)

 

6. Andrew Guel has a problem with Door Dash

Listen:

7. Tony’s gubernatorial candidate interviews will be up soon

Indiana Republican Governor's Candidates Source:FOX 59

2024 Indiana Governor Republican Debate (fox59.com)

Question about Time Zones, but nothing about property taxes? Miss by Fox 59. 

Chambers wins, Doden loses.

Report: Senator and Indiana gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun missed spending package vote (msn.com)

Listen:

