Congresswoman Victoria Spartz joins the show to talk about the latest Omnibus bill that was passed and her run for Congress

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM