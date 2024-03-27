Listen Live
Politics

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz joins the show to talk about the latest Omnibus bill that was passed and her run for Congress

Published on March 27, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:

1. ChatGPT is making people stupid

Robots creating GPT letters Source:Getty

ChatGPT is making people stupid – https://www.psypost.org/chatgpt-linked-to-declining-academic-performance-and-memory-loss-in-new-study/

Listen: 

2. AOC can’t come to grips that Hamas started the war

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez And Sen. Sanders Reintroduce The Green New Deal For Public Housing Act Source:Getty

Ocasio-Cortez defends accusing Israel of genocide in floor speech (msn.com)

3. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz joins the show

Attorney General Garland Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee Source:Getty

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz reacts to AOC’s action, and the omnibus bill that has just passed, and her run for Congress. 

Listen:

4. Update on the Baltimore Bridge Collapse

US-TRANSPORT-ACCIDENT Source:Getty

Cars, sugar and cruises: How the Port of Baltimore closure could hurt the economy 

Listen:

5. Donald Trump selling Bibles

TOPSHOT-US-TRUMP-MINORITIES-POLICE-politics-DEMONSTRATION Source:Getty

An all-American Bible — with a cut of the sales going to Trump – The Washington Post

6. DOJ launches national center to help states implement red flag laws

US-JUSTICE Source:Getty

DOJ launches national center to help states implement red flag laws (msn.com)

7. California Restaurants Cut Jobs as Fast-Food Wages Set to Rise

Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2024 Source:Getty

California Restaurants Cut Jobs as Fast-Food Wages Set to Rise (msn.com)

Listen:

