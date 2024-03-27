Congresswoman Victoria Spartz joins the show to talk about the latest Omnibus bill that was passed and her run for Congress
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:
1. ChatGPT is making people stupidSource:Getty
ChatGPT is making people stupid – https://www.psypost.org/chatgpt-linked-to-declining-academic-performance-and-memory-loss-in-new-study/
Listen:
2. AOC can’t come to grips that Hamas started the warSource:Getty
Ocasio-Cortez defends accusing Israel of genocide in floor speech (msn.com)
3. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz joins the showSource:Getty
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz reacts to AOC’s action, and the omnibus bill that has just passed, and her run for Congress.
Listen:
4. Update on the Baltimore Bridge CollapseSource:Getty
Cars, sugar and cruises: How the Port of Baltimore closure could hurt the economy
Listen:
5. Donald Trump selling BiblesSource:Getty
An all-American Bible — with a cut of the sales going to Trump – The Washington Post
6. DOJ launches national center to help states implement red flag lawsSource:Getty
DOJ launches national center to help states implement red flag laws (msn.com)
7. California Restaurants Cut Jobs as Fast-Food Wages Set to RiseSource:Getty
California Restaurants Cut Jobs as Fast-Food Wages Set to Rise (msn.com)
Listen: