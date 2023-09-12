- Date/time: Dec 26, 3:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Address: 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204
WIBC Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and more, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 26th
Two shows – 3pm and 7:30pm
Early Bird Special:
We’re offering a limited selection of $39 tickets (+ Fees) beginning at 10am EST on Thursday, 9/14, and ending at inventory sell-out or at 11:59pm EST on Friday, 9/22 (whichever comes first).
Public On Sale: 9/15 @ 10am EST
$1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Sheltering Wings whose mission is to provide emergency housing for all survivors of domestic abuse.
-
Famous Lafayette Restaurant Will Stay Closed Friday
-
Anne Hathaway is the New Republican Party Leader in Indiana
-
Harvest Nights Coming Back to Newfields
-
School District Requires Adult Supervision at Sporting Events
-
Jury Convicts Student of Attempted Murder at North Central High School
-
Security Guard, Customer Killed In Shooting At Menards
-
A Night With WIBC Presented By Relay Indiana! ** SOLD OUT**
-
FBI: Man Sought After Several SWAT Raids