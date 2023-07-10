Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Listen To Hammer & Nigel To Win Tickets To See The Eagles – The Final Tour!

Add to Calendar
Listen to Hammer and nigel all week long to win tickets to tsee the eagles - the final tour
  • Date/time: October 9th, 7:30pm
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Address: 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204

Listen to Hammer and Nigel from 3-7p all this week for your chance to win tickets to see the Eagles – The Final Tour With special guest Steely Dan on October 9th @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close