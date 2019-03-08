Listen Live

Indy Residents Can Use New Website to Track City Crime

Published on March 7, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis residents have a new and improved way to track city crime online.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the launch of CrimeReports.comon Wednesday.

CrimeReports includes an interactive map of crime data. You can zoom in on a specific area or use the search tool to filter reports by time, date, zip code, or type of crime.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said CrimeReports will help make the city safer and improve communication between the community and Indy Metro Police.

“In short, this online tool can and will dramatically improve transparency between community and police,” Hogsett said Wednesday.

CrimeReports is part of the city’s $35 million investment into public safety technology investments announced last year.

CrimeReports is also used in Hamilton and Tippecanoe Counties.

