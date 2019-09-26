Whistleblower Complaint on Trump and Ukraine Released

WASHINGTON — The whistleblower complaint on President Donald Trump and Ukraine was released Thursday morning accusing the President of using his power “to solicit interference from a foreign country” in the 2020 election.

The declassified complaint says Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, “is a central figure in this effort.” It also says Attorney General William Barr “appears to be involved as well.”

In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election. This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals. The President’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Guiliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well.

The whistleblower said White House officials were “deeply disturbed” by Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The complaint notes White House lawyers were “already in discussion” about “how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials’ retelling, that they had witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain.”

Click here to read the complaint at the House Intelligence Committee website.

