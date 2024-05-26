Listen Live
DELAYED: Weather Pushes Back Start Of 108th Indy 500

Published on May 26, 2024

Grandstands of IMS

Source: Kurt Darling/WIBC / other

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Severe weather was a worry coming into the day and it seems that those worries are becoming reality.

According to Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, severe weather heading for IMS is expected to be in the area by Noon and will not cease until around 2:30 to 3:00 pm EDT.

“If the storm continues to track the way its tracking, we will ask fans to vacate the grandstands an hour before the storm gets here,” Boles said.

With the track taking about 90 minutes or less to dry, plus the planned pre-race ceremonies, Boles estimates that cars will take the green flag somewhere between 4:30 and 5:00 pm this afternoon. That’s if storm predictions hold up.

Boles has advised fans to vacate the grand stands and seek shelter until the storm passes. He said that anyone who leaves the facility will be allowed back in.

