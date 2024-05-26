Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Fever Fall to Las Vegas Aces

Published on May 25, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

LAS VEGAS, NV.—The two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces took down the Indiana Fever Saturday night 99-80.

Indiana’s Caitlin Clark was held to eight points and only made two of her eight shot attempts.

Last year’s WNBA MVP A’Ja Wilson scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Las Vegas.

The Fever led 28-24 after the first quarter, but the Aces outscored the Fever in ever period after that including 22-10 in the second quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 16 points.

The loss drops the Fever to 1-6 on the year. They play the Los Angeles Sparks Tuesday night. The Fever beat the Sparks Friday night 78-73.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
John Herrick

Indiana Fever Fall to Las Vegas Aces

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers - Game Three
John Herrick

Pacers Collapse, Celtics Capitalize to Take Game 3

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Sascha Nixon

Indiana Fever Record First Win of the Season

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close