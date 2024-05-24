Listen Live
Local

New Pediatric Patient Rooms Open in Carmel Hospital

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of Riley Children's Health Expansion in Carmel

Source: Photo Courtesy of Riley Children’s Health / IU Health

CARMEL, Ind. — A hospital in Carmel now has more room for pediatric patients.

Riley Children’s Health announced Friday that there are eight new pediatric patient rooms in the I.U. Health North Hospital Emergency Department.

The medical group says it wanted an updated space that would allow doctors and nurses to better care for kids in the E.R. This expansion of the 24/7 Pediatric Emergency Medicine program also includes extra space for support services.

Dr. Dan Slubowski, Medical Director of I.U. Health North’s Emergency Department, explains, “This…space allows our healthcare providers to see the growing number of pediatric patients seeking emergency care.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday celebrated the eight new pediatric patient rooms.

Image of Riley Children's Health Expansion in Carmel

Source: Photo Courtesy of Riley Children’s Health / IU Health

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Health Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Woman Found Dead
Ryan Hedrick

Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead

Nick Cottongim

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Hogsett and the City of Indianapolis Want to Buy Former Diamond Chain Site because of the human remains being found there? No…that’s a ruse.

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close