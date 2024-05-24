Which drivers have a legitimate chance to win the Indy 500?

On Thursday’s edition of Trackside, Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee discuss the drivers who have a realistic chance to take the podium for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Cavin and Lee break the drivers down by tiers, starting with the obvious candidates in Tier 1.

They give the stipulation that these drivers have a chance to win under normal circumstances, because anybody could win under a fluke circumstance (i.e. the potential for rain that Cavin and Lee discuss to start the show).

Any driver in any of the five tiers has at least a chance to win the race, in the eyes of the Trackside hosts.

Tier 1 features the trio of Team Penske drivers in the front row with Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, and reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden, as well as Alexander Rossi.

Tier 2 is led by the reigning series champion in Alex Palos, along with Colton Herta, Scott Dixon, and Pato O’Ward.

Cavin and Lee disagree on Tier 3. Cavin believes the third group should feature Kyle Larson, Felix Rosenqvist, Kyle Kirkwood, and Santino Ferrucci, but Lee believes only the ladder pair have third-tier chances.

Tier 4 features Larson according to Kevin Lee. Takuma Sato joins Larson in this tier, along with Rosenqvist.

Honorable mention/Tier 5: Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Helio Castroneves, Rinus VeeKay, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Conor Daly, Calum Ilott.

Lee explains that the fifth-tier drivers are mainly selected based on pedigree at the track.

Listen to the full conversation below, with explanations on why each driver sits in each tier, as well as a detailed conversation on Kyle Larson’s chances of completing “The Double” and plenty more!

