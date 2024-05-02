Martial Arts Business Raises Money for Children’s Hospital

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A martial arts business in Hamilton County announced that it has helped raise more than $43,000 this year for the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

Master Yoo’s World Class Tae Kwon Do had a “Board Break-a-Thon” fundraiser at Carmel High School last Saturday. Here, students and instructors demonstrated Tae Kwon Do moves in order to benefit the hospital.

Certain businesses and students were also recognized for their fundraising efforts, and guest speakers – including two “patient heroes” – addressed the crowd.

All total, this fundraiser has provided the medical facility with more than $250,000 since 2013. Master Yoo’s World Class Tae Kwon Do says it wants to contribute to a “Safe, Healthy, and Peaceful Community.”

