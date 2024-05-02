Listen Live
Local

One Man Dead After Indy Police Shooting

Published on May 2, 2024

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being shot by Indianapolis Metro Police Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Broadway Street near 38th Street on the north side of Indianapolis around 2:15p.m. on a report of a man with a gun. A woman then called police to report a man on her porch who had just pointed a gun at her face.

Two IMPD officers arrived and confronted the man. In a Thursday evening news conference, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey gave the latest on the investigation, “an eyewitness in a different area of that block told detectives that they saw the suspect point the firearm at the officers, which led to the officer involved shooting.”

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. A damaged gun was found on the porch.

No officers or neighbors were hurt in the shooting. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed. The officers are on administrative leave, per department policy.

