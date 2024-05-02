A Quarter Of Americans Fear They Will Lose Their Job This Year

During this time of economic uncertainty, a quarter of American workers are worrying that their job is in danger.

A new survey of 2,000 employed adults looked at how they see themselves in their current role and found that 25% are worried about losing their jobs in the next year.

Their concerns stem from distress about the job market (25%) and knowing that they work in an unstable business or industry (22%).

It is also a challenge for workers to keep up with their profession, with 32% worrying that they’re falling behind or lacking the skills they need to be successful. A good portion of the respondents (55%) feel like they’ve been doing the same job for years, and a similar percentage admitted that their skills feel at least a little outdated (54%).

Conducted by OnePoll for CSU Global, the survey also found that many workers think it’s time for a refresh, with a majority of employed Americans in the survey saying they graduated from school in the 2000s or earlier (64%). Nine in 10 believe it’s important to learn new skills if you want to advance in your career, and 74% are interested in making themselves more valuable to their employers.

For some, getting a certificate of completion from class (35%) would teach them the skills they’re looking for while 25% would be interested in getting a degree or a second degree.

“In an era of rapid technological advancements and a dynamic job market, expanding your skills and knowledge is paramount for remaining competitive and sought after by both current and prospective employers,” said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, president of CSU Global. “As workforce and industry needs continue to change, it is important that institutions of education and industry leaders work together to provide the tools and training necessary for individuals to excel in their professions and in the workplace.”