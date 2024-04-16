Record Viewers for WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark’s Jersey Sales Skyrocket

BROOKLYN, NY.–Monday’s WNBA Draft is the most-watched broadcast of any kind for the league since 2000. Almost 2.5 million viewers tuned in to see Caitlin Clark be selected with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

The Draft also marked the first time since 2008 that a WNBA telecast hit 1 million viewers.

Fanatics sold out of most sizes in Clark’s Fever jersey within an hour of her being selected by the team. The retailer is currently offering pre-orders for Clark jerseys that it says will ship no later than October 31st. That’s the top seller for a draft pick across all sports in Fanatics’ history.

The Fever’s first preseason game is May 3rd against the Dallas Wings. The Fever will open the regular season on May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark’s introductory news conference with the Fever is scheduled for Wednesday.