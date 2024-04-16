Rock Hall Of Fame Inductees to be Announced on Sunday

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s new members will be revealed live on American Idol on April 21. Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest will share the news during Sunday’s episode on ABC.

Rock Hall of Fame Nominees:

Among the nominees are Mariah Carey, a past Idol judge. She is one of this year’s nominees for the Rock Hall of Fame, along with Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sade, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

The fan vote closed recently, with over 4 million votes cast. Dave Matthews Band led with 586,000 votes, followed by Frampton, and Foreigner. However, winning the fan vote doesn’t guarantee induction. In 2020, DMB won the fan vote but weren’t inducted.

The induction ceremony will be streamed on Disney+ and later aired on ABC. The induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio in the fall. To be eligible for induction into the Rock Hall of Fame, an artist’s first commercial recording must have been released 25 years prior to nomination.