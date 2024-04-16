Listen Live
Israel must respond and Israel will respond

This is an unprecedented attack. If Israel doesn't respond what little is left of its deterrent capabilities to prevent war will be shattered says Tom Rose on Tony Katz Today

Published on April 16, 2024

Tom Rose (@TomRoseIndy on X) joined Tony Katz today to talk about what Israel might do in response to the Iran attacks this weekend. 

Rose:

They (Iran) just launched the largest single combined arms, cruise ballistic missile, drone swarm attack in the history of warfare. That’s Joe Biden’s definition of deterrence, and the Israelis can’t listen to him. Although there’s tremendous pressure back there… to measure the response.

Katz:

The foreign policy of Joe Biden of “don’t”, doesn’t work. Because “don’t” is a DeFacto policy. It is stating that if someone should do something when the President says “don’t” there will be a response, there will be a reaction. But once you learn the United States was aware of what was coming, and try to measure that, scope of that, what the Iranians were going to do, the “don’t” was all for show.

