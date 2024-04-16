The Pressure Is On For The Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are heading to the playoffs, where they will face a familiar foe in the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

The Pacers had a lot of success against the Bucks during the regular season, winning 4 out of their 5 matchups. However, much has changed for both Indiana and Milwaukee since they last played. The Bucks have a new coach in Doc Rivers; meanwhile, the Pacers now have Pascal Siakam.

Still, despite the differences between the regular season and now, the pressure is on the Pacers to win, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo misses significant time with his calf injury. If they let a short-handed Bucks team that they dominated during the regular season knock them out of the playoffs, it would be a huge letdown.

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Tony East of Forbes Sports, who gave his thoughts on how the Pacers need to stay focused, and not overlook the Bucks.

“I think that it’s a very fascinating first round series because, it’s very natural to say a lot of the things that you just said, that I have said, that they played the Bucks very well this season, beat them four times, crushed their weak perimeter defense, made it to the point where we were using the ‘rivalry’ word about regular season games. That is quite the feat in the NBA these days, but that can’t matter. Giannis is still on that team, and his injury a factor that the Pacers might benefit from, but they haven’t been here before, and they’ve got to prove it. They’ve got to be ready to go, and not be happy just to be here, and it’s totally different.”

