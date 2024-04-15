Listen Live
Not an Onion headline: “Men punching random women in NYC: A desperate last gasp of the male rage fueling MAGA”

Author is Amanda Marcotte who has long been the silliest among the progressives

Published on April 15, 2024

The alleged victims are mostly young and pretty, and most of them say they were minding their own business when they were attacked. ~ Salon

Tony Katz:

We take a look at New York City and see that people are being attacked and women are being randomly punched. You understand that none of that has to do with Trump and Make America Great Again.

Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.

 

