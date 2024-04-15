Not an Onion headline: “Men punching random women in NYC: A desperate last gasp of the male rage fueling MAGA”

The alleged victims are mostly young and pretty, and most of them say they were minding their own business when they were attacked. ~ Salon
Tony Katz:
We take a look at New York City and see that people are being attacked and women are being randomly punched. You understand that none of that has to do with Trump and Make America Great Again.
Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.
Catch the Rundown from today’s show here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka
-
The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy
-
Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville
-
One Person Dead Following Plane Crash in Tippecanoe County
-
Schertz Declines Big Pay Raise From ISU, Takes Bigger One At Saint Louis
-
Tales From The Track Presented By Relay Indiana 2024
-
Cocaine, Meth, Fentanyl & More Found in Indy Drug Bust