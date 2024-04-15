Colts Extend Contract with Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts and Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner have agreed on a two-year contract extension worth $46 million. This deal means Buckner will stay with the team until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The new contract highlights the high salaries of top interior defensive linemen. Buckner now ranks as the fifth highest-paid player, earning $23 million per year.

Since joining the Colts in 2020, Buckner has been a consistent force on the field, racking up nearly 54 pressures and eight sacks per season. In 2023, he was ranked fourth in pass rush performance by PFF, with 52 pressures, seventh in pass rush win rate, and 11th in run-stop rate.

Before the extension, Buckner was carrying a hefty $22.75 million cap hit, making him one of the most expensive players on the team.