Listen Live
News

Colts Extend Contract with Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner

Before the extension, Buckner was carrying a hefty $22.75 million cap hit.

Published on April 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Deforest Buckner raising his hand after a sack

Source: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 20: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after a play in the game against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts and Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner have agreed on a two-year contract extension worth $46 million. This deal means Buckner will stay with the team until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The new contract highlights the high salaries of top interior defensive linemen. Buckner now ranks as the fifth highest-paid player, earning $23 million per year.

Since joining the Colts in 2020, Buckner has been a consistent force on the field, racking up nearly 54 pressures and eight sacks per season. In 2023, he was ranked fourth in pass rush performance by PFF, with 52 pressures, seventh in pass rush win rate, and 11th in run-stop rate.

Before the extension, Buckner was carrying a hefty $22.75 million cap hit, making him one of the most expensive players on the team.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Amused Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Relief

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Palestine Protest
Sam Fritz

Pro-Palestine “Economic Blockade” Still On After Iran’s Attack on Israel

Deforest Buckner raising his hand after a sack
Ryan Hedrick

Colts Extend Contract with Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner

Police Lights
WISH-TV

Grandmother Arrested For Role In Young Girl’s Death

Palestine Protest
Donnie Burgess

IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday

An airplane flies through a bright, blue sky
Sascha Nixon

One Person Dead Following Plane Crash in Tippecanoe County

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close