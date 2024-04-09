Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man was arrested for child molestation, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department in a news release.
In fall 2023, a child reported that he was previously the victim of child sexual abuse. The child identified Thomas Blayne Pendergraft, 59, of Fort Wayne, a convicted sex offender, as the alleged defendant, and disclosed that the abuse occurred in Fort Wayne and Steuben County. An investigation ensued shortly after.
Pendergraft was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department in Dec. 2023. An arrest warrant was issued earlier last week for the offenses that allegedly occurred in Allen County. Pendergraft was arrested on April 4, and charged with two counts of child molesting, one count of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, and one count of repeat sexual offender. He was transported to the Allen County Jail, where he is incarcerated.
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka
-
Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool
-
IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis
-
The History of April Fools' Day
-
Schertz Declines Big Pay Raise From ISU, Takes Bigger One At Saint Louis
-
Cocaine, Meth, Fentanyl & More Found in Indy Drug Bust