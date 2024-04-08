Listen Live
News

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis

Afterward, the venue was cleared out for safety. People went on social media, especially TikTok, to share their frustration.

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Father Figures" - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic / Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

INDIANAPOLIS —During Katt Williams’ show at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, chaos erupted as a fight broke out among the audience, prompting the show to stop.

Video footage captured the disturbance, with loud shouts, movement, and security intervention. Despite attempts to calm the situation, many guests left. Following the incident, the venue was evacuated for safety. Social media, especially TikTok, buzzed with frustration over the abrupt end to the evening.

In one part of the video, someone seems to have red fluid on their face, suggesting they might have been hurt during the incident.

Afterward, the venue was cleared out for safety. People went on social media, especially TikTok, to share their frustration about the sudden end to their evening.

There’s still no information about how Katt Williams reacted or what he did during the disturbance.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Amused Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local Culture

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Police lights
WISH-TV

Two Dead After I-65 Crash in Johnson County

Graphic showing chances for cloud cover for solar eclipse
Kurt Darling

Forecasters: Trends Look Promising For Mostly Clear Skies For Solar Eclipse

A large orange sun is in the center of a dark sky
John Herrick

How You Can Prepare Children with Autism for the Solar Eclipse

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State
Kurt Darling

Schertz Declines Big Pay Raise From ISU, Takes Bigger One At Saint Louis

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close