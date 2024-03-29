Listen Live
Indy Man Found with Over 10,000 Child Porn Images

This discovery came while Brewer was out on bond following his arrest last July for child molestation.

Published on March 29, 2024

Indy Man Charged with Child Porn

Source: IMPD / facebook

INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Brewer, 32, was found in possession of over 10,000 images of child pornography after IMPD and U.S. Marshals recovered 28 electronic devices tied to him.

This discovery came while Brewer was out on bond following his arrest last July for child molestation, prompting a detective from the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to describe the situation as “one of the worst cases” they had seen.

“The work Child Abuse and ICAC detectives do is challenging, yet meaningful and necessary work,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey. “I want to commend the IMPD officers, detectives, and deputy prosecutors who worked tirelessly on this case to hold this individual accountable for his alleged actions and get him off our streets and behind bars – where he belongs. Their dedication and relentless efforts have no doubt safeguarded many more innocent children from harm.”

IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) located Brewer Thursday evening at a residence in the 2300 block of Adams St. With the assistance of IMPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, Brewer was taken into custody and arrested on his warrant.

