Winchester Tornado Confirmed as Two Separate Tornadoes

Published on March 27, 2024

Cari Ann Smith Mugshot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service Indianapolis confirmed earlier on Wednesday that the tornado that hit Winchester on March 14 was actually two different tornadoes.

The difference from what we originally knew is that there was a short lived EF2 that hit Selma. This tornado touched down at 7:34 p.m. EDT, only a few miles east of Ball State University in Muncie. It tracked for nearly four-and-a-half miles into Selma before lifting near Parker City.

Thankfully, there were no injuries or fatalities with the Selma tornado. Once this lifted, there was roughly a six mile break until the Winchester EF3 touched down.

The Winchester tornado still tracked for over 40 miles into Darke County, Ohio, even with the preceding gap that was recently noted. It needs to be noted once again that no one was killed in Winchester, but 38 people were injured. This was the strongest tornado to hit Randolph county since March 10, 1986.

As we approach the end of the first quarter of 2024, Indiana is currently on an above average pace with tornadoes this year. Due to the two separate tornadoes being confirmed, not only does it bring March 14’s state total to four, but our yearly total is now at six.

