UPDATE: Juvenile Girl in Serious Condition After Being Shot at Indy Apartment Complex

Published on March 27, 2024

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile girl is in serious condition after being shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon, say police.

Indianapolis Metro Police say the shooting happened just before 4 o’clock at the Villages at Mill Crossing apartment complex on Blue Spruce Lane near the intersection of 38th Street and North Sherman Drive.

For now, police are working with many unknowns.

IMPD Public Information Officer William Young told reporters Wednesday its unclear if the shooting was accidental or self-inflicted. It’s also unknown who may be involved or where the shooting occurred. Police expect to be on-scene for several hours.

The girl was immediately taken to Riley Hospital. More information is expected at a later time.

