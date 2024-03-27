Congresswoman Victoria Spartz: This administration is a total embarrassment

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz joined Tony Katz and the Morning News. When asked what she felt about the US decision to abstain from UN cease-fire vote, Sparz responded:
It’s truly embarrassing, it’s embarrassing for us… Think about it, Israel, our strongest ally and friend in the middle east. What it showed the rest of the world is that we’re abandoning our ally. This has significant national security implications on us as a country. Doing that in a very challenging time for Israel, like right now, it’s really despicable, and this administration is a total embarrassment.
Spartz talked this, border funding, omnibus spending and her race to keep her seat in Indiana’s 5th in Congress. Please listen to the discussion in full:
